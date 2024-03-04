HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Thursday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.94. The company has a market capitalization of £116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,444.44%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

