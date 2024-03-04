IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Lowered to GBX 782 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.92) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 6,216.22%.
In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 10,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £67,900 ($86,123.80). Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
