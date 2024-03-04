Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$86.75 and last traded at C$85.08, with a volume of 225643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

