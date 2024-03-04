Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGTA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 123.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 285.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 283,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 215,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

