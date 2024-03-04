Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.15. Indivior shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 48,055 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.43 and a beta of 0.46.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 403.64% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
