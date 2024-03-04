Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.15. Indivior shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 48,055 shares changing hands.

Indivior Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 403.64% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Indivior by 53.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $83,678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 746.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,791 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

