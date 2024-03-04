Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC) Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 9,108.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 242,993 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Price Performance

BATS XTOC opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.