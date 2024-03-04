Insider Buying: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Buys £29,120 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,120 ($36,935.57).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 105.06 ($1.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.86. The company has a market cap of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.49 ($2.10).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

