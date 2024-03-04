Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

TSE CMG traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.45.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

