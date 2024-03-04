Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

