Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $335.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.85 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

