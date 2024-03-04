Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Trading Up 2.8 %

BITF stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.