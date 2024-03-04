Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bitfarms Trading Up 2.8 %
BITF stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bitfarms
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.