Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $133.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

