Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $181.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

