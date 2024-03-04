Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $358.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

