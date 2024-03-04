Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,861,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,082,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,026,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.1 %

INTC stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 26,648,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,727,770. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

