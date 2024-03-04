InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:IHG opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

