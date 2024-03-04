Internet Computer Price Reaches $13.35 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.35 or 0.00020364 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $226.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00066337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,022,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,604,041 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

