Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

