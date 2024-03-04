Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.56

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.56 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 1751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.