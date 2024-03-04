Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

2/24/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IONS stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

