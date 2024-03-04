Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,689 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.