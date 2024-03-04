iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.