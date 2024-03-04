iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IGSB stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

