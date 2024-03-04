iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $515.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,146. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $515.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

