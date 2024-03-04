iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

