iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $37,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

