iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $270.84

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.84 and last traded at $270.84, with a volume of 22986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

