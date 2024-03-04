Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,620,027 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

