Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 210% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $110,708.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 210% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00016153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00022973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,896.54 or 0.99789502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00149379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00260074 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $119,884.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.