JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.76. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,968,367 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

