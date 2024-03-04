JMP Securities Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $342.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $293.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.93. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.