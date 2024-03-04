JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $90.03, with a volume of 3443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

