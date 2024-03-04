KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 47,119 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

