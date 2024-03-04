KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KBGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 47,119 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

