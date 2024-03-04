Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) versus GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Financial Review

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) and GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and GURU Organic Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 7 0 2.70 GURU Organic Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $36.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. GURU Organic Energy has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given GURU Organic Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GURU Organic Energy is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and GURU Organic Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $14.81 billion 2.74 $2.18 billion $1.55 18.89 GURU Organic Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than GURU Organic Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and GURU Organic Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 14.72% 9.93% 4.86% GURU Organic Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats GURU Organic Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It distributes its organic energy drinks through convenience stores and gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, wholesale clubs, food service companies, and online sales platforms, such as guruenergy.com and Amazon. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

