Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$116,433.57 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$116,433.57.

Nathan M. Longenecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nathan M. Longenecker sold 2,889 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$19,154.07.

Shares of K traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,877. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

