Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 455 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kistos Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:KIST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). 95,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.83. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Kistos alerts:

About Kistos

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.