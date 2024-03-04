Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 455 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kistos Trading Down 2.4 %
LON:KIST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). 95,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.83. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09.
