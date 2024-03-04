Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 455

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Kistos Stock Performance

KIST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.83. The firm has a market cap of £137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

