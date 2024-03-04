Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 455

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Kistos Stock Performance
KIST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.83. The firm has a market cap of £137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20.
About Kistos
