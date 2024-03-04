Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

