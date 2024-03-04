KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $719.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.87. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $728.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

