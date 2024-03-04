Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $96,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 6,269,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

