Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.09. 4,156,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $255.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

