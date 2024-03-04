Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,455 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %
ABBV traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $176.85. 2,026,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $312.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
