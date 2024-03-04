Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $11.99 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 84,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. 2,282,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $164.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

