Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.62. 32,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.44 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

