Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 4,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,565,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $313.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

