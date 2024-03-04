Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $418,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $77.84. 6,041,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,417,052. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.