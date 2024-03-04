Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 456,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 51,453,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,976,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

