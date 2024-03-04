Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. 372,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,806. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

