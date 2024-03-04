Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,423. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

