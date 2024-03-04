Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Southern makes up approximately 0.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.68. 1,623,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,573. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

